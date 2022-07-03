Tipp win All-Ireland minor hurling

After a dramatic finish Tipperary have beaten Offaly in the All-Ireland minor hurling final this afternoon.

The final result was 1-17 to 1-16 in front of a sell-out crowd at Nowlan Park.

Tipp came back in the final minutes with a goal to win the Irish Press Cup.

With just four minutes left, Paddy Phelan threw in a 21-meter free and Paddy McCormack got his hurl to the ball and it soared into the net for Tipp.

McCormack’s late goal secured Tipp’s win of the Irish Press Cup.

Team Captain, Sam O’ Farrell, told TippFM what he felt at the final whistle.

“Paddy Phelan likes to describe himself as a flair player, and I suppose it came to fruition out there. I was like, ‘what are you doing, Paddy?’ When he was driving it up into the air, I thought he’d go for it. But, look, no better man that Paddy Mc to get on the end of it.

“I couldn’t believe it. Those five seconds after that goal went in, probably one of the best moments of my life.“

The team will return for a homecoming at the Cathedral in Thurles this evening at 7pm.