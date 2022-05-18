Tipp village honoured at Pride of Place Awards

Ballyporeen Community Council has been successful at this year’s Pride of Place Awards.

The group won the award at the ceremony in the INEC in Killarney for the population category 300 to 1000 people.

They were selected because of the developments in pre/primary schools, sporting facilities, and community spaces all driven by the Community Council.

There are also plans for work hub spaces for 2nd and 3rd level students for study and collaborative projects with local primary school and sporting groups for a village walkway and astroturf facilities.

The judges said it was the quality of facilities and community work that impressed them at this year’s awards.