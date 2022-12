People in Tipperary used more than the national average litres of water each day last year.

According to the Central Statistics Office the average domestic metered public water consumption was 375 litres per day in 2021.

The figure for Tipp was 402 which means over the year each household in the Premier County used nearly 136,500 more litres than the national average.

Dublin 17 had the highest consumption at 599 litres per day while the lowest was in Dublin 20 at 299 litres.