Tipp travel agent hopeful that new variant won’t disrupt travel too much

A Tipperary travel agent believes that the new rules for testing before entering Ireland won’t have a huge impact on travel.

From this Friday, everyone who travels into Ireland, whether vaccinated or not, will need a negative Covid test result.

This test will have to be professionally administered and home tests won’t be valid.

An antigen test will have to be taken 48 hours before travel into Ireland and there’s a longer window of 72 hours for PCR tests.

Michael Bowe of Bowe Travel in Thurles is hopeful that these rules, due to the Omicron variant, won’t adversely affect travel, which had started to return to higher levels.

“This new little, requiring an antigen test going out or coming back into the country, hopefully it’s just a temporary measure, it’s only in for two weeks, so we’re going to have to see where that takes us.

“That said, the availability of antigen tests around Europe is particularly good, so hopefully it won’t be too much of a deterrent.”