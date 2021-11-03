Tipp town revitalisation plans open for public consultation

The public now have an opportunity to get involved in the plans for the revitalisation of Tipp Town.

The public consultation period was launched today by the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force allowing people to give their feedback on the draft strategy and action plan.

Job creation, tourism initiatives, sustainability programmes, and social inclusion programmes are all part of the plan.

While there are firm objectives for the next five years, the Tipp Town strategy stretches into the next 15 years to transform the town and what it offers.

Some of the projects include the refurbishment of Dan Breen House as a youth and further education and training centre, modernisation of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and the development of an equine and outdoor activity centre at Tipperary Racecourse.

It’s also hoped to develop the Tipperary Hills as a public leisure amenity.

Other projects outlined include the development of a new business park and the repurposing of vacant buildings to tackle dereliction in the town.

An online presentation of the plan takes place next Monday, November 8th at 7pm, while there will be two open evenings in the Excel centre between 6 and 9pm on November 9th and 11th.

Members of the public can give feedback online via the Tipp Town Revitalisation website or in person to the Bridge Street office.