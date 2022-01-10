Tipp Town group to continue efforts to secure funding

Members of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force have vowed to continue their work despite a funding set back.

The group was among those behind an application seeking 1.3 million euro for three projects which would develop Dan Breen House, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and a tourism attraction at Tipperary Racecourse.

However, the application didn’t receive any funding under the latest tranche of Rural Regeneration and Development Funding.

The Tipp Town task force says it was disappointing setback, but say there will be further opportunities to apply for financial support.