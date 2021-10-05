Tipp Town action groups left uncertain about a town bypass

Community organisations in Tipperary Town say there remains a lot of uncertainty about whether a bypass of the town will be prioritised as part of a N24 upgrade.

Works on the road between Cahir and Limerick Junction were included in the National Development Plan announced yesterday.

However, local groups March4Tipp, Jobs4Tipp, and Tipperary Town Chamber, are disappointed by the lack of commitment to prioritise the bypass in the document.

Joe Hayes is Chair of Tipperary Town Chamber:

“A full 20 years ago, the bypass around Tipp Town was second on the list for work to be completed in the country. And that job fell of that list, and that list disappeared.

“So we’re now 20 years down the road, pardon the pun, and we’re still waiting for a bypass. So now we know the N24 Cahir-Limerick Junction is to go ahead. All the people of Tipperary want is the section around the town put in place, a plan put in place, and to get on with the job.”