Tipp TD Continues Fight for Cannabis based mediciation

A Tipperary TD has accused the HSE of “bureaucratic, kick down the road” answers to questions about a young girl’s access to cannabis-based medication.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jackie Cahill raised the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil, about 14-year-old Lauren who is battling an aggressive form of cancer, and has had one of her legs amputated.

Her father, Niall McGrath from Thurles, told Tipp FM last year that her quality of life is also being severely impacted by multiple daily seizures.

Deputy Cahill is encouraging the HSE to fund her use of the drug Epidiolex.