Tipp TD Calls for Engineers Report on St Brigid’s

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called for the publication of an engineer’s report on St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Health Committee, the Tipperary TD raised the issue again with Sláintecare officials saying the downgrading is another service being stripped from rural communities.

The HSE announced last year, to much local dismay, its intention to close respite and palliative services at St Brigid’s, replacing it with a unit for Chronic Disease Management.

Deputy Browne says the public deserves to know more about an engineer’s report, which is said to be crucial to the decision.

He said, ” The HIQA report in 2018 gave a clean bill of health to the Hospital so if someone can answer me when was the Engineers report commissioned? Was it before the pledges were given last summer that the hospital would reopen because if that is the case, we were told lies”.