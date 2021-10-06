Tipp TD calls for childcare fees to be reduced and pay to be increased

A Tipperary TD is calling for childcare costs to be more affordable and for childcare workers to be paid more.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne is supporting his party’s Private Member’s Bill to come before the Dáil tomorrow.

He told Tipp FM that childcare workers need to be brought up to the living wage, but that fees for parents also need to be more accessible.

“The average cost of childcare here in Tipperary is €158 per week, for one child.

“If you have two children, that’s the equivalent of another mortgage on top of your wages and that would be stopping families who are under pressure from actually having the two people who are in that household going out working.”

He added that pay and conditions for childcare workers need to improve and the childcare workers need to be brought up to a living wage.