Tipp students encouraged to enter 69th Texaco Art Competition

Students across Tipperary are being encouraged to participate in this year’s Texaco Art Competition after success for local pupils last year.

Now entering its 69th year, young people from the Premier county have a history of winning top awards in the nationwide competition.

In 2022, 14 year old Holly Keane from the Ursuline in Thurles, 11 year old Kate Stritch from Ballina National School, were both awarded for displaying “high levels of skill and creativity.”

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Art Competition has now begun with Tuesday the 28th February the closing date for entries.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.