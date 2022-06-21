Tipp student raising money by climbing Slievenamon 10 times today

A Tipperary student is raising money for a local animal rescue by climbing Slievenamon 10 times today.

Aoibhin Coady from Ninemilehouse is doing the fundraiser for PAWS animal rescue in Mullinahone after her and her family got their own rescue puppy from the group last year.

She began her first climb before 5am this morning and will finish up at sunset on the top of the mountain at around 10pm.

She is inviting people to join her for any of her climbs and encouraging people to donate through her idonate page 10 climbs in a day, or through her Instagram page.

Aoibhin spoke to Tipp FM as she made her way through er 6th climb of the day :

“ I am half way up the mountain now on number six and it’s actually much easier than I thought it would be, I have had good support all the way.”

“ I’m doing my last one at quarter to 9 the sunset it at five to 10 so I’m giving myself good enough time to get up and sit down with some friends.”

You can donate below:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11436973_aoibhin-coady-s-page.html