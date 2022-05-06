Tipp student honoured with Gaisce award

A Tipperary student in Mary Immaculate College has received the Silver Gaisce medal.

Dylan McLaughlin from Moyne is a keen athlete and throughout lockdown he worked with others leading strength and conditioning classes.

He led the classes for 26 weeks and later trained some of the local athletes at the track in Templemore as part of his Gaisce programme.

Dylan also continued his work and training with Kilkenny City Harriers Athletics Club.

The work that earned him the medal also included DIY work at home with the construction of an outdoor pergola, laminating indoor floors and painting around the house.