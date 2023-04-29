Tipp school reaches finals of 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition

A Tipperary school has reached the finals of the 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition

The competition challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

A total of 35 schools exhibited at Croke Park at the end of March with five making it through to the finals where they will be presented with their calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

Among the five are Emma Carey, Katie Butler, Sophie Dennehy and Lucy Kearney from Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel.

The other schools making it through in the ABP and Kepak supported competition are from Westmeath, Laois, Cavan and Limerick.