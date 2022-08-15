Tipp records over 10,000 cases of long Covid

Tipperary has recorded 10,511 cases of people with long Covid.

There are claims the health service could grind to a halt because of long Covid, and figures show there are more than 336,000 people nationally suffering from the long-term effects of the virus.

Dublin had 100,650 documented cases, followed by Cork with 34,251 and Galway with 18,245.

It follows repeated calls for dedicated long-term Covid treatment centres.

However, Roscommon-Galway Independent TD, Denis Naughten, from the regional group of TDs, which includes Tipperary’s Michael Lowry, says they’ve never been properly staffed:

“We’ve been promised since last September that there would be a series of eight long Covid clinics established across this country. Those are still not operational today. The ones that are in place don’t have full staffing compliment, and there is no referral pathway for GP’s.”