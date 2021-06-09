Tipp Pharmacies to Aid in Vaccine Rollout

Pharmacies in Tipperary will be able to give the Covid vaccine from next week

Following a long campaign to include pharmacists in the administration of Covid-19 injections,

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed this week that they would now have a role.

While there will be limitations as to what age group they will vaccinate and what vaccine they will administer,

the move is being broadly welcomed.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Jimmy O’Sullivan from O’Sullivans pharmacy said they are delighted to be involved in the roll out.

He said that pharmacies will essentially be used to “mop up” whatever is left from the Over 50’s group.