Tipp people urged to support local St Vincent de Paul toy appeal

St Vincent de Paul are urging Tipperary people to consider those in need this Christmas by buying something extra for the toy appeal in association with Tipp FM.

There are collection points across the county, including here at the Tipp FM station in Gurtnafleur Business Park in Clonmel.

The last day for drop offs is December 17th and there is a full list of collection points here; https://tippfm.com/toy-appeal/.

Kieran Stafford of St Vincent de Paul told Tipp Today why this kind of appeal is so important to the people who present to them.

“Christmas is about children, it’s about families and many of our families are really struggling at the moment, really worried, really anxious about whether or not they’ll be able to provide a decent Christmas for their children and their families.

“People would have had to start planning a long time ago in terms of asking Santa what he’s going to provide for the kids.

“Also, we would have experience of grandparents who are really struggling and find it difficult to provide presents for their grandchildren and any family members.

“Being able to have new toys to hand to families really allays that worry and anxiety.”