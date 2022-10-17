Tipp has one of the highest number of claims for trips and falls on paths

Tipperary has one of the highest number of injury claims for trips and falls on footpaths in the country.

Dublin, Limerick and Tipperary have the highest number of claims, though Co Longford places in fourth, despite have one of the smallest populations in the country.

Tipp County Council has had 337 claims in the last 5 and half years equating to a pay-out sum of €8,727,637.

While local councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan has questioned the legitimacy of some of these claims, Independent councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp Today he isn’t surprised :

“It went to a stage that the insurance company for the county council rather than paying out, they were so sick of paying out for injuries they actually gave a million euro to the county council to update the footpaths.”

“In fairness to the county council they are carrying out a number of works.”