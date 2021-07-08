Tipp mans Malin to Mizen cycle raising much needed funds for Irish Cancer society

A north Tipperary man will complete the final leg of a 600 kilometre cycle today while raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Eamonn Hogan from Aglish near Borrisokane has been cycling from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork since Monday, and travelled through Tipperary yesterday.

A GoFundMe page for donations has already raised almost €10,000.

Eamonn says the Irish Cancer Society is something that’s very dear to his heart.

“35 years ago this month we lost our own mother to cancer, Alice Hogan. It was always something I said I’d like to do, something for the Irish Cancer Society.

“Even in the last few years, we’ve had a few family members that have thankfully come through successfully after cancer treatment. It’s a massive organisation, and I suppose everybody at some stage is affected by cancer.”

He’s thanking everybody who has made donations so far, with around 200 people already getting involved to support the cause.