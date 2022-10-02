Tipp man recruited to ESB’s Award-winning development programme

A Tipperary man has been recruited to the ESB Award-winning Development Programme.

ESB graduate Paul O’Heney from Emly has received his place on the prestigious programme along with 44 others.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units, which include ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions, and Enterprise Services.

They will have a variety of benefits, such as being paired with specific mentors from their business units, IT tools, and access to ESB’s smart working program, which enables hybrid working.