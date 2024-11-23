Tipp locals warned to watch out for fallen trees

Locals are being warning to be wary of floods and fallen trees this morning.

A yellow alert remains in effect until midday in Tipperary with Met Eireann forecasting very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain overnight and this morning.

- Advertisement -

That could mean localised flooding, falling trees and travel disruption in parts of the county.

There were Red and Orange alert for neighbouring counties that wer due to be lift around now(10am).

The Department of Social Welfare has confirmed that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to support those householders affected by Storm Bert.

Tipperary County Council’s Roads Director of Services Liam Brett says drivers should take extra care this morning and plan any neccessary journeys.

He says we should consider taking different route to usual if another way might be safer.