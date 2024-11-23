LISTEN
Ag-report with Jim Finn

Ag-report with Jim Finn

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Tipp locals warned to watch out for fallen trees

Date:

Share:

News

Locals are being warning to be wary of floods and fallen trees this morning.

A yellow alert remains in effect until midday in Tipperary with Met Eireann forecasting very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain overnight and this morning.

- Advertisement -

That could mean localised flooding, falling trees and travel disruption in parts of the county.

There were Red and Orange alert for neighbouring counties that wer due to be lift around now(10am).

The Department of Social Welfare has confirmed that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to support those householders affected by Storm Bert.

Tipperary County Council’s Roads Director of Services Liam Brett says drivers should take extra care this morning and plan any neccessary journeys.

He says we should consider taking different route to usual if another way might be safer.

advertisement

Latest Sport

Across the Line

LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, November 22nd 2024

Listen back to Friday November 22nd 2024's edition of Across The Line as...
GAA

Tipperary’s O’Dwyer & Martin aiming to reach AFLW Grand Final...

Two Tipperary women will be aiming to make it back to an AFLW...
Boxing

O’Keefe aiming to make it 4 from 4 in professional...

Tipperary's Shauna O'Keeffe is back in the ring this evening. The Clonmel women makes...
Rugby

Nenagh Ormond looking to continue Senior Cup run

Nenagh Ormond can book a place in a Munster senior cup semi-final this...
advertisement

Catch-Up

Across the Line

LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, November 22nd 2024

Listen back to Friday November 22nd 2024's edition of Across The Line as...
Ar An Lá Seo

Ar An Lá Seo 22-11-24

Fáilte ar ais chuig eagrán nua de Ar An Lá Seo ar an...
Tipp Today

General Election Debate 22/11/24

Today's candidates are Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Labour Cllr Michael Chicken Brennan...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.