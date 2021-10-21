Tipp legend Leahy joins calls for greater education on cocaine use

Tipperary hurling legend John Leahy has echoed the views of Ciarán Carey that greater awareness is required on the cocaine problem in Ireland.

John, who won three All Ireland titles with the Premier County, now works as a Drug Education Officer with the HSE’s Substance Misuse Service in Clonmel.

He says he wasn’t at all surprised by comments from psychotherapist and former Limerick star Ciarán Carey that cocaine is increasingly prevalent in GAA clubs.

John told Tipp Today that cocaine misuse is a trend he’s also noticed:

“Cocaine is on the increase and the National Drug Treatment Reporting System would indicate it is on the increase. And I wouldn’t have been surprised by what Ciarán had said.

“And I do know before Covid, in my role as a Drug Education Officer I would have been contacted a lot about doing some education / information evenings around substance use. Cocaine was very prevalent at that time and I think during Covid we haven’t seen it slacking off.”