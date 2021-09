A number of Tipperary households will receive the fuel allowance payment this week.

National around 370,000 households are to get the payment for the next 28 weeks.

Among them will be nearly 16,300 in the Premier County.

In all around €292 million euro is to be paid out through the means-tested payment.

Recipients will receive either the weekly rate of €28 or two lump payments of €392 each.