Tipp holidayers can take advantage of Cork Airport’s biggest ever schedule

Cork Airport is celebrating 35 years with the biggest ever schedule this summer.

The airport which would see a number of Tipperary holidayers fly across the world each week has seen a 20% growth for summer 2023 when compared to last year.

They also employ people across the Munster region, supporting 1,600 jobs.

As part of their celebrations they have a number of new routes available to travellers including Seville, La Rochelle, and the East Midlands.

Anyone looking to get away will also see increased frequencies on 8 of their existing routes.