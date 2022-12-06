Tipp Gardaí appeal for caution over Christmas period

Tipperary Gardaí are appealing for people to be cautious over the Christmas period.

As we return to a first normal Christmas after the pandemic, people are being urged to make arrangements to get home from nights out over the festive season.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station is appealing to revelers to not drink or drug drive and instead have lifts home organised:

Specifically, we’d ask that you’d go enjoy yourself over the festive season, I suppose it’s a good few years since people have been able to do that, but we’re asking people to make arrangements to get home from a night out. Since we last spoke on the radio, Gardaí in Clonmel have made 6 arrests for intoxicated driving where drink, and in a large number of cases, drugs were a factor in the arrests.