Tipperary’s Ladies footballers need to have confidence in their own ability in front of goal.

That’s according to former Tipp captain Samantha Lambert.

Declan Carr’s side await the losers of Cavan and Tyrone in this year’s All-Ireland senior relegation final.

Current Tipp captain and prolific scorer Aishling Moloney has missed this year’s championshp through injury.

Samantha says players need to back themselves to score, now that Aishling is not on the field.