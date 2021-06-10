Tipp Footballers hope to maintain Division 1 Status

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says it’s very important for the county ladies footballers to maintain their Division 1 League status.

After three defeats in their group, Tipperary will take on Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation play-off this Saturday afternoon in Banagher.

Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey are injury concerns after exiting the action in last Saturday’s defeat to Dublin in Thurles.

Samantha Lambert says it’s crucial to stay at the top table to stay playing against the best counties: