Tipp Footballers face Do or Die Against Longford

Tipperary’s senior footballers are facing into a crucial battle this Sunday to avoid dropping to Division 4 of the National Football League.

After an unforgettable Munster final win last November, hopes had been high that David Power’s side could challenge for promotion to Division 2.

However, one win and two defeats have left Tipperary needing a win against Longford in Pearse Park this Sunday to avoid the drop.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on Extra Time here on Tipp FM, former Tipperary footballer Martin Quinlivan said survival is crucial for this group.

Listen in full by clicking on the link below…. Ronan’s interview with Martin begins at 51 minutes.