Tipp FM win Justice Media Award for cervical check coverage

Tipp FM has been honoured in this years Justice Media Awards.

The Justice Media Awards have been in existence for 30 years and give national recognition to broadcasts which promote the highest standards in legal journalism, foster greater public understanding of the law, the legal system or any specific legal issue.

The Tipp Today show presented by Fran Curry received a Merit award for their coverage of the cervical check scandal.

The prize was announced by the Law Society this afternoon.

At the ceremony, it was said;

“This team provided a unique insight into a complex legal procedure. This harrowing story made a young mother consider her mortality because of incompetence and considered the impact on the victim. It was a difficult story explained clearly.

“The Merit recipients are Fran Curry, Doc Martin and Alison Hyland for their Tipp Today special report Legal Issues on Tipp Today – Fight to Stay Alive.”