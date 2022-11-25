Tipp FM Toy Appeal up and running

The Tipp FM Toy Appeal kicked off today hoping to help struggling families this Christmas.

The annual appeal, run in conjunction with St Vincent de Paul is more important than ever this year as the cost of living continues to bite for many families in the run up to the festive period.

Kieran Stafford, Area President for South Tipperary SVP says that many families are facing the dilemma of whether to pay the rent or heat the house and toys are falling to the bottom of their list of priorities.

Speaking on Tipp Today Kieran said that in the past, parents would have started planning for Christmas months in advance, but this year many are saying they haven’t even thought about it yet.

“Normally, on experience, people would have been so well organised you know from maybe 6 months ago, 3 months ago. Now we’re finding that people just do not have the income, we’ve working families, we’ve people on social welfare, people who are really, really struggling so toys are way, way down the list and it’s really sad because we all know and we all feel that kids should be recession-proofed, kids should have that one thing to look forward to in the year and which is Christmas, it’s so important to them.

“From last year’s appeal, the difference that made to the families we were visiting, the pressure it took off of people and the smiles it brought on so many children’s faces, I’d love if people were able to see that. It really does make a difference and I really do sincerely thank you all so much.”

Toys can be dropped off at the Tipp FM studios, Gurtnafleur Business Park Clonmel, and various other locations around the Premier, and the full list can be found here