Tipp FM still topping the charts

Tipp FM has maintained its position as Tipperary’s Number 1 radio station with 74,000 listeners tuning in each week.

The station continues to rank among the most listened to local radio stations in Ireland, with more than double the listenership of any station broadcasting into County Tipperary.

Tipp FM’s Programme Director Stephen Keogh has welcomed the JNLR figures.

‘I’m delighted to see Tipp FM consolidate its position as the number one radio station in the Premier county.

The results are a credit to the dedication of such a talented and hardworking team at Tipp FM

We are extremely grateful to all our listeners and advertisers for their continued support’

The IMRO Award Winning Tipp Today continues to be the number one choice across Tipperary every morning from 9am.