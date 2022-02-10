Tipp FM still top of the charts

Tipp FM has maintained its position as Tipperary’s Number 1 radio station with 76,000 listeners tuning in each week.

The station continues to rank among the most listened to local radio stations in the country, with more than double the listenership of any national or regional station in the County.

Tipp FM’s Programme Director Stephen Keogh had this to say about todays JNLR figures.

“Another set of spectacular figures for Tipp FM as we consolidate our position as number one in the Premier country.

“With an increase of 17% in the last book there’s always the fear of decrease, however thankfully we’ve maintained our lead over the opposition. In fact, we’ve increased our 7am-7pm market share which shows listeners tuning in are staying with Tipp FM for longer. This is fantastic news for our loyal advertisers who are recovering from the pandemic, and gives them reassurance that their message is being heard by so many listeners in Tipperary.

“As always, the results are a credit to the dedication of such a talented and hardworking team at Tipp FM.

“We are extremely grateful to all our listeners and advertisers for their continued support.”