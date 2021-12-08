Tipp FM records major listenership boost

Tipp FM has increased its position as Tipperary’s number one radio station.

The station has added 9,000 new listeners every day across the premier county with over 78,000 tuning each week according to latest figures.

Tipp FM has also seen a listenership increase in both daily and weekly listenership with 60,000 people tuning in each day, an increase of 17%

The JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI data also show that people are staying with Tipp FM for longer periods with ‘Average Quarter Hour’ increasing by over 6%

The IMRO Award Winning Tipp Today continues to be the number one choice for adults across the Premier in the crucial mid-morning timeslot

Welcoming the JNLR figures Tipp FM’s Programme Director Stephen Keogh said “This is a fantastic result for Tipp FM.

“At a time where listeners depend on their local station more than ever, we are extremely grateful to all our listeners for acknowledging the relevance and importance of Tipp FM by turning us on in their thousands.

“To add an extra 9,000 listeners daily is a brilliant achievement, and a credit to the dedication of such a talented and hardworking team.

“It’s also wonderful news for our advertisers with their messages reaching many more listeners at this tough time”