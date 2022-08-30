Tipp FM nominated for four IMRO Radio Awards

The Shortlist for the 2022 Awards has been unveiled today ahead of the ceremony at the start of October with a Gold, Silver & Bronze prize up for grabs in each category in is described as the Olympics of the Radio industry.

Fran Curry has been shortlisted in the Local/Regional Speech Broadcaster of the year Category, while Emma Hill has made it onto the list for Best Newcomer.

The station is also shortlisted for the IMRO Irish Music Programme or Initiative under the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Tipp FM’s flagship show Tipp Today has also received a nomination in the Local/Regional Current Affairs Programme Category.

Programme Director for the station Stephen Keogh has praised the Tipp Today team.

“He’s in there with the best in the country, and also the local/regional current affairs show and this of course is the category Tipp Today won last year so going for two in a row.”

“A massive congratulations to Emma Hill in the Gay Byrne Newcomer award, she’s new to radio and she’s fantastic and it’s a well deserved nomination.”