Tipp FM launch Local Hero Talent search

As part of Irish Music Month on Tipp FM we want you to take part in our Tipperary Local Hero Talent search.

If you’re an artist, or in a band, your work could be featured live on Tipp FM this October.

You will be in with a chance to win an overall €5,000 prize fund, get your record released and have your music played on 25 independent radio stations across the country

IBI Chairman John Purcell says the stations are thrilled to be involved.

“IBI represents Ireland’s independent radio stations and together we’ve got over two million listeners every day.”

“We’re delighted to be leading Irish Music Month which is a fantastic new campaign with Hot Press magazine and its all about supporting Irish music. Irish radio is at the forefront of breaking new artists, playing Irish artists and keeping Irish audiences in touch with all the great music that we’ve got.”

Email your audio, a brief bio, and a photo to [email protected]

Whether it’s rock, pop, country, or rap – we’ve dedicated October as Irish Music Month

Irish Music Month is promoting Irish Artists from every genre and from every county in Ireland – don’t miss out on your chance, enter now

Irish Music Month – Supporting Irish Artists – proudly supported by Tipp FM in association with IBI, Hot Press and the BAI Sound & Vision Fund

Selection Criteria

• Artists can be from any genre of music

• Artists can be well established or emerging on music scene

• No limit on age, genre, or gender of artists

• Artists must be available to perform on Tipp FM and if successful, be available to perform at a National Event

• Selected Artists must perform at least 1 original song/ track on Tipp FM

• No limit on number of members of band / number of artists in bands