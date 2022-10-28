Tipp Fire Service urge parents to check if Halloween costume is fire-proof

Parents in Tipperary are being urged to check if their child’s costume is fire-proof as Halloween approaches.

Unsafe costumes may be made of flammable material or come with choking hazards.

Carol Kennedy is Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Tipperary – she has this advice for children going “Trick or Treating” on Monday.

“Make sure they have the CE mark of the Kite mark which will mean that they’ll be fire resistant so less likely to go on fire. Again with young children maybe not to have baggy costumes.”

“When children are actually going out Trick or Treating it can be those twilight hours so bring a torch with you and obviously have an adult present. If you have a Hi-Viz jacket that you can wear in between houses it might be a good idea. Other than that a torch or glow sticks.”