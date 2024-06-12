Tipp FG Cllr predicts October General Election

A Fine Gael councillor says a general election is likely to be called for mid-October this year.

John Crosse was returned on the 10th count last weekend in the Cashel- Tipperary area along with two party colleagues.

There was also a huge vote for the party in Clonmel where the party’s candiate for South Tipp Michael Murphy topped the poll.

Cllr Crosse says it point to an early election to capitalise on the strong performance.

And he says it should happen before the weather gets bad and the nights get long…