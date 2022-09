A Tipperary farm will host a National Organic Beef Open Day later this month.

Junior agriculture minister Pippa Hackett launched the event this week at the host farm of John Purcell in Golden.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 28th, the open day will provide farmers with the chance to see an organic farm in operation, and discuss associated production and marketing.

The open day is jointly organised by Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture.