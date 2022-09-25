Tipp endurance athlete to compete in world’s toughest race

A Tipperary endurance athlete will compete in the world’s toughest race.

Roscrea native, Gary Elbert, is one of the first Tipperary athletes to take on The Sparthahlon in Greece on September 30th.

The race has strict qualifying criteria and consists only of the world’s best endurance athletes.

The historic ultra race is 246km in distance,includes mountainous terrain, and is completed under hot weather conditions.

The first 3 men and 3 women to cross the finish line will be awarded prizes by the Municipality of Sparta.