Tipperary blood donors asked to donate at Newport clinic to replenish low supplies

Local blood donors are being asked to donate at a clinic in Tipperary this evening.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says they are are extremely low in three groups in particular – O negative ; A negative ; and B negative.

The clinic is on at the Newport Community Centre from 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

IBTS Donor Recruitment Executive Alex O’Connor says they need to replenish their supplies urgently: ”Right now, in terms of AB negative blood, we have one day supply. In terms of O negative blood, which is very important, as you know the universal blood type we have 2.7 days. A negative is 3.1 days and B negative 3.3. O negative is referred to as the essential

blood because anybody can receive O negative, whereas only 7% of population can donate it. It can be used by everybody.”