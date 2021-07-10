Tipp cyclists take on 300km trip for Clonmel girl

Over the course of today (Saturday, July 10), a Tipperary cycling club are taking on an epic challenge to raise funds for a local girl.

Members of the Slievanamon Cycling Club, in association with Ryan Motor Power, set off at 7am this morning to complete 300km by the end of today in a bid to raise money for Clonmel girl Ashleigh.

With stops in Clonmel, Mitchelstown and Bansha, the 22-strong group will finish up just before 7pm in Clonmel.

Ashleigh was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1 at just three months old.

Her mother Ali told Tipp FM that the fundraiser means so much to them.

“Anything at all will help to be honest, because she’s back and forth to London an awful lot – like we’re paying for everything, it’s all private.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of people that have come to us.

“They started off at 7 o’clock this morning, so fair play to them – it’s really, really appreciated. We couldn’t thank them enough.”

To support the cause or find out more, visit the Go Fund Me page.