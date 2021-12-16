Tipp councillors seek representation on road safety working group

A road safety working group with representatives from various organisations does not include any Tipperary councillors.

This emerged at the county council meeting, when Councillor Michael Fitzgerald called for the councillors to have a seat in this group that meets four times a year.

He was met with unanimous agreement from fellow public representatives, many of whom were not aware of this working group.

Councillor Fitzgerald told Tipp FM that safety, particularly around schools, is a major issue at municipal district level and this kind of group could help them to make a real difference in the area.

“I didn’t realise that there was a working group, a road safety group, that meet quarterly within our county with representatives of TII, our own roads section, the HSE, the Gardaí, the Department of Education – all involved in quarterly meetings to discuss these issues.

“The one thing that was blatantly missing, was no member from the county council on that working group.

“Surely, in each of the municipal districts where are problems, there should be a representative of the county council.”