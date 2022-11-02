Tipp company secures Three Ireland bursary

An innovative Tipperary SME has won grant funding from Three Ireland.

Ballina based Headhawk is one of ten companies to share in the €100,000 bursary.

The grant of €10,000 will be a combination of cash, professional advice and support from Three Ireland’s expert advisors as well as connectivity solutions.

Headhawk is a data-driven business. working closely with professional sports clubs.

Their technology will enable the analysis of brain trauma data in order to better manage player welfare and fitness to play

The grant will enable Headhawk to upgrade their hardware and increase their workforce to ensure continued growth in 2023