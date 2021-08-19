Tipp Clubs Get Domestic Campaigns Underway next month

Four Tipperary rugby clubs will get their domestic campaigns underway in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup next month.

16 teams face off in the knockout series, with the Round 1 games seeing Nenagh Ormond take on Midleton, Kilfeacle face Old Crescent, Clonmel take on Bruff and Cashel face Shannon.

All first round games take place on the weekend of September 11th, before the Energia All Ireland Leagues return in early October.

Irish club rugby teams have been out of competitive action since late last year.