Thurles all set for Liberty Music Festival

Tipperary County Council and local traders have joined forces to back a major open-air music festival for Thurles this weekend.

The Liberty Music Festival is a free event featuring nine tribute bands covering everything from U2.

Jim Ryan is Chairman of the organising committee says the newly revamped Square in Thurles lends itself to hosting such an event.

“The footpaths are so wide that even if traffic is coming through the Square its not going to have an impact – there’s plenty of room there. The footpath where the stage is going outside Elvery’s there’s an area there that can hold about 2,500 or 3,000 people without even having to step onto the road so its going to be very safe.

“It’s going to be something really that will really showcase what Liberty Square is all about.

“The car parks in Parnell Street is going to be open, in the Town Park, the Munster Hotel, the Slievenamon Road car park so the only car park that won’t be open is the Ulster Bank because we’re putting a funfair in there.”

The event kicks off at 3 o’clock this afternoon with acts on stage until 10 while tomorrow it runs from 1.30 until 10pm.