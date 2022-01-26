Thurles opts for virtual St Patrick’s Day parade

Saint Patrick’s Day parades are a live prospect for the first time in three years, but one Tipperary town says they’ll be opting for a virtual version again.

The Thurles St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee say the decision was made earlier this month to not hold a physical parade given ongoing issues with Covid-19.

Committee Chair, Johnny Kenehan, says they’re continuing to proceed with caution, and that the “safety of the community is a major concern” to them.

They’ve opted to hold a virtual parade in March in association with Cruthaigh Thurles.