Thurles man charged with West Cork murder

A Tipperary resident appeared in court this week charged with a murder in West Cork over four years ago.

Andrew Nash – with an address in Thurles – has been remanded in custody following his brief appearance before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this week where he was charged with the murder of Jonathan (John) Ustic in Skibbereen in 2017.

Mr Ustic, an English national lived in a rented house at High Street in Skibbereen.

On September 24th, 2017 the 51 year old was found with serious head injuries in a car park near his home before managed to make it back to the house where he was later found dead.

At the special court sitting, Detective Sergeant Kevin Long gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the judge the accused made no reply to the charge.

Sergeant Paul Kelly said the DPP had directed that 41 year old Nash be prosecuted by indictment of one count of murder contrary to common law at the Central Criminal Court.

The judge said he had no other option in the circumstances but to remand the accused in custody.

Barrister Peter O’Flynn said an application for bail in the High Court would follow in due course from his client.

Mr Nash, who was not required to and who did not speak during the brief hearing, sat alone in the courtroom before he was remanded in custody to appear before Bandon District Court again at a later date.