Thurles Liberty Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

5-thousand people are decending on Thurles this weekend for the Liberty Music Festival.

All the tickets to see the 14 tribute bands are already sold out with organisers saysing it’ll be a massive economic boost to the town.

It’s just one of the many festivals going on around Tipperary this weekend with the Cut Loose country festival on out in Holycross and the Junction Arts festival continuing in Clonmel.

The other events on include the Aglish Charity festival for Enable Ireland, the coffee festival in Birdhill and Sunday’s Clonmel Show.

Liberty Music Festival organiser Jim Ryan says the Thurles event has been a massive success for the past three years: