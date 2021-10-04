Thurles inner relief road to be included in National Development Plan

An inner-relief road for Thurles will be included in the revised National Development Plan which will be unveiled this afternoon.

The government’s €165 billion infrastructure spending plan will cover the next 10 years.

It will include all the major road projects promised in the 2018 version.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says the long awaited inner relief road project for Thurles will link the Slievenamon Road at the new Lidl to the Mill Road.

“There’s very few new road infrastructure plans specifically mentioned in the plan and I’m delighted as the Government TD in Tipperary that my pressure on Minister McGrath has yielded this.

“So the Thurles Relief Road funding is going to be provided for in the National Development Plan – its only part of the road infrastructure we need in Thurles but it’s a hugely important step forward for the town and it will help to relieve the traffic congestion that’s in the town at the moment.”