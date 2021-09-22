Thurles flooding causes issues for residents and businesses

Irish Water is being urged to step up efforts to resolve flooding issues in the centre of Thurles.

Heavy rainfall this summer caused problems on Friar Street, Kickham Street and other areas of the town, with the fire service called in to pump water away in some cases.

While raising the issue at this month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Jim Ryan was told that the council will discuss the issue with Irish Water.

Jim says the current town drainage system must be upgraded:

“The problem is that the current underground piping system that takes away rain water isn’t adequate. It’s out of date, it’s not big enough, not wide enough, and it needs to be replaced.

“And unless Irish Water gives the go ahead and provides funding for the council, that’ll never happen. So I raised it at today’s meeting and the council have agreed to speak to Irish Water to see if progress can be made in relation to it.”